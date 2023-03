The last major beach before you hit Botany Bay, ‘the Bra’ is Bondi’s match in the waves department, but its suburban location provides immunity from Bondi’s more pretentious trappings. The notorious Bra Boys gang (documented in the movie Bra Boys, 2007, narrated by Russell Crowe) remains entrenched in the community psyche, but don’t let it keep you out of the surf.