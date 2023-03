Victor Harbor is on the migratory path of southern right whales (May to October). The multilevel South Australian Whale Centre has impressive whale displays (including a big stinky skull) and can give you the low-down on where to see them. Not whale season? Check out the big mammals in the 3D-cinema, and the exhibit on Aboriginal whale stories. For whale sightings info, call the Whale Information Hotline (1900 942 537).