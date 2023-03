Situated near Cape Jervis (which is 107km from Adelaide), Deep Creek Conservation Park has sweeping coastal views, a wicked waterfall, man-size yakkas (Xanthorrhoea semiplana tateana), sandy beaches, kangaroos, kookaburras and popular bush-camping areas (per car $9 to $27). The epic 1200km Heysen Trail (www.heysentrail.asn.au) trucks through here on it's final southern reaches.