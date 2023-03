About 28km southeast of Penneshaw (via an unsealed road) on a treeless headland, this tidy white turret started shining out in 1852 (SA's first lighthouse) and is now used as a weather station. Inside is lots of shipwreck info, with basic cottage accommodation adjacent (doubles $225, extra adult/child $30/15). Extra tours at 3pm and 4pm during school holidays. Interesting stuff.