Island Beach

Kangaroo Island

Loong beach between Penneshaw and American River, backed by rows of fancy beach houses. Go for a wander and see what's washed in on the tide.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Frenchman's Rock

    Frenchman's Rock

    9.74 MILES

    When intrepid French explorer Nicholas Baudin surveyed the KI coast in 1803, he came ashore at what's now Penneshaw for a look around. He left his mark:…

  • Clifford's Honey Farm

    Clifford's Honey Farm

    13.53 MILES

    It's worth swimming the Backstairs Passage for the honey ice cream (sourced from rare Ligurian bees) at this charming, uncommercial farm, which is a bit…

  • Kangaroo Island Farmers Market

    Kangaroo Island Farmers Market

    9.52 MILES

    Has baked goods, chutneys, seafood, olive oil, honey, eggs, cheese, yoghurt and of course wine and dodgy buskers (including, once, a certain Lonely Planet…

  • Deep Creek Conservation Park

    Deep Creek Conservation Park

    28.43 MILES

    Situated near Cape Jervis (which is 107km from Adelaide), Deep Creek Conservation Park has sweeping coastal views, a wicked waterfall, man-size yakkas …

  • Raptor Domain

    Raptor Domain

    29.09 MILES

    Check out some KI wedge-tailed eagles, barn owls and kookaburras (all in optimal condition) at a one-hour birds-of-prey display (11.30am and 2.30pm), or…

  • Cape Willoughby Lightstation

    Cape Willoughby Lightstation

    18.96 MILES

    About 28km southeast of Penneshaw (via an unsealed road) on a treeless headland, this tidy white turret started shining out in 1852 (SA's first lighthouse…

  • US Schooner Independence

    US Schooner Independence

    1.66 MILES

    In a big tin boatshed near the American River jetty, the timber ribs of the new US Schooner Independence are slowly starting to resemble a hull. A…

  • Flour Cask Bay

    Flour Cask Bay

    8.29 MILES

    Down a well-maintained dirt road south of American River, this remote beach is just the spot for a little soul-searching, a breezy paddle in the brine or…

