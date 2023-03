Check out some KI wedge-tailed eagles, barn owls and kookaburras (all in optimal condition) at a one-hour birds-of-prey display (11.30am and 2.30pm), or go scaly at a one-hour lizards and snakes show (1pm). The 45-minute 'Venom Pit' show takes the adrenaline levels a peg higher, with spiders, scorpions and poisonous snakes (10.30am). There's a basic cafe here too.