Clifford's Honey Farm

It's worth swimming the Backstairs Passage for the honey ice cream (sourced from rare Ligurian bees) at this charming, uncommercial farm, which is a bit off the tourist radar (again, charming). Honey-infused drinks, biscuits, mead, cosmetics and candles are also available. Look for the queen bee in the glass-fronted beehive. There's often a food truck on-site (burgers, fries, arancini balls; items $14 to $16); and Drunken Drone Brewery (www.facebook.com/drunkendronebrewery) is here too, bottling up yeasty Honey Wheat Ale.