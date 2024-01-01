Emu Ridge Farm Eucalyptus Distillery

Kangaroo Island

A detour off Hog Bay or Birchmore roads takes you past this self-sufficient operation (all solar-, steam- and wind-powered) extracting eucalyptus oil from Kangaroo Island's narrow-leaf mallee. The attached shop/gallery sells eucalyptus-oil products, and you can sip some KI cider (www.kangarooislandciders.com.au) to go along with your cheese toastie.

