Emu Ridge Farm Eucalyptus Distillery

A detour off Hog Bay or Birchmore roads takes you past this self-sufficient operation (all solar-, steam- and wind-powered) extracting eucalyptus oil from Kangaroo Island's narrow-leaf mallee. The attached shop/gallery sells eucalyptus-oil products, and you can sip some KI cider (www.kangarooislandciders.com.au) to go along with your cheese toastie.