Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary

Say hello to some local koalas at this private wildlife reserve, best experienced on a Koala Walk (sightings guaranteed). Come back at night for a nocturnal walk and you'll also see echidnas, wallabies, kangaroos, possums and bats. Self-contained beachfront cabin accommodation also available (from $200, two-night minimum).

    Flinders Chase National Park

    5.93 MILES

    Occupying the western end of Kangaroo Island, Flinders Chase National Park is one of SA’s top national parks. Much of the park is mallee scrub, but there…

    Seal Bay Conservation Park

    28.16 MILES

    'Observation, not interaction' is the mentality here. Guided tours stroll along the beach (or boardwalk on self-guided tours; adult/child/family $16/13/42…

    Snelling Beach

    25.15 MILES

    The best swimming beach on the north coast, with a lovely arc of powdery white sand and sheltered shallows. There's not much else at Snelling by way of…

    Remarkable Rocks

    6.51 MILES

    At Kirkpatrick Point, a few kilometres east of Cape du Couedic, the much-photographed, rather Dalí-esque Remarkable Rocks are a cluster of hefty, weather…

    Ravine des Casoars

    16.35 MILES

    At Harvey's Return near Cape Borda, a cemetery speaks poignant volumes about the reality of isolation in the early days. From here you can drive to Ravine…

    Kelly Hill Conservation Park

    5.01 MILES

    This series of dry limestone caves was 'discovered' in the 1880s by a horse named Kelly, who fell into them through a hole. Take the standard show cave…

    Raptor Domain

    27.49 MILES

    Check out some KI wedge-tailed eagles, barn owls and kookaburras (all in optimal condition) at a one-hour birds-of-prey display (11.30am and 2.30pm), or…

    Rocky River

    4.74 MILES

    Once a farm, Rocky River, the area around the park visitors centre, is now a rampant hotbed of wildlife, with kangaroos, wallabies and Cape Barren geese…

