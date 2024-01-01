Say hello to some local koalas at this private wildlife reserve, best experienced on a Koala Walk (sightings guaranteed). Come back at night for a nocturnal walk and you'll also see echidnas, wallabies, kangaroos, possums and bats. Self-contained beachfront cabin accommodation also available (from $200, two-night minimum).
Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
Kangaroo Island
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.93 MILES
Occupying the western end of Kangaroo Island, Flinders Chase National Park is one of SA’s top national parks. Much of the park is mallee scrub, but there…
28.16 MILES
'Observation, not interaction' is the mentality here. Guided tours stroll along the beach (or boardwalk on self-guided tours; adult/child/family $16/13/42…
25.15 MILES
The best swimming beach on the north coast, with a lovely arc of powdery white sand and sheltered shallows. There's not much else at Snelling by way of…
6.51 MILES
At Kirkpatrick Point, a few kilometres east of Cape du Couedic, the much-photographed, rather Dalí-esque Remarkable Rocks are a cluster of hefty, weather…
16.35 MILES
At Harvey's Return near Cape Borda, a cemetery speaks poignant volumes about the reality of isolation in the early days. From here you can drive to Ravine…
5.01 MILES
This series of dry limestone caves was 'discovered' in the 1880s by a horse named Kelly, who fell into them through a hole. Take the standard show cave…
27.49 MILES
Check out some KI wedge-tailed eagles, barn owls and kookaburras (all in optimal condition) at a one-hour birds-of-prey display (11.30am and 2.30pm), or…
4.74 MILES
Once a farm, Rocky River, the area around the park visitors centre, is now a rampant hotbed of wildlife, with kangaroos, wallabies and Cape Barren geese…
Nearby Kangaroo Island attractions
4.74 MILES
Once a farm, Rocky River, the area around the park visitors centre, is now a rampant hotbed of wildlife, with kangaroos, wallabies and Cape Barren geese…
2. Kelly Hill Conservation Park
5.01 MILES
This series of dry limestone caves was 'discovered' in the 1880s by a horse named Kelly, who fell into them through a hole. Take the standard show cave…
3. Flinders Chase National Park
5.93 MILES
Occupying the western end of Kangaroo Island, Flinders Chase National Park is one of SA’s top national parks. Much of the park is mallee scrub, but there…
6.51 MILES
At Kirkpatrick Point, a few kilometres east of Cape du Couedic, the much-photographed, rather Dalí-esque Remarkable Rocks are a cluster of hefty, weather…
8.87 MILES
From Rocky River, a road runs south to a remote 1906 lighthouse atop wild Cape du Couedic (pronounced 'coo-dick'). You can't access the lighthouse – but…
9.06 MILES
At the far end of the road within Flinders Chase NP, a boardwalk weaves down to Admirals Arch, a huge archway ground out by heavy seas, and passes a…
16.35 MILES
At Harvey's Return near Cape Borda, a cemetery speaks poignant volumes about the reality of isolation in the early days. From here you can drive to Ravine…
19.41 MILES
On the northwestern corner of the island, the square 1858 Cape Borda Lightstation stands tall above the rippling iron surface of the Southern Ocean. There…