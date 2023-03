This series of dry limestone caves was 'discovered' in the 1880s by a horse named Kelly, who fell into them through a hole. Take the standard show cave tour (10.30am, then hourly 11am to 4pm), or add on an adventure caving tour (2.15pm; bookings essential). The Hanson Bay Walk (9km one way) runs from the caves past freshwater wetlands. There are extra show cave tours during school holidays.