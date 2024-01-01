Goolwa Barrage

Fleurieu Peninsula

About 5km south of town, the Goolwa Barrage (built 1935) marks the junction between the fresh-water Murray River and the saltwater Coorong National Park. The barrage is one of five, effectively maintaining a fresh-water supply for Goolwa and Adelaide beyond. You can walk halfway along the top of the structure; there are often a few seals splashing about.

