About 5km south of town, the Goolwa Barrage (built 1935) marks the junction between the fresh-water Murray River and the saltwater Coorong National Park. The barrage is one of five, effectively maintaining a fresh-water supply for Goolwa and Adelaide beyond. You can walk halfway along the top of the structure; there are often a few seals splashing about.
Duck into the Farm Shop at this beautiful stone-cottage cellar door (1860) and assemble a regional tasting platter to share on the lawns, made lovelier by…
One out of the box, this refreshing little gambler wins top billing for interesting blends, funky retro furnishings, quirky labels and laid-back staff. On…
'd'Arry's' relaxes atop a hillside with mighty fine views. The wine labels are part of the character of this place: the Dead Arm shiraz and the Broken…
Onkaparinga River National Park
Protecting the curlicued Onkaparinga River and its attendant cliffs, waterholes, remnant bushland and gorgeous gorge, this national park is just 30km…
Nooked into a horseshoe bend of the Onkaparinga River, a few kilometres upstream from Port Noarlunga, Old Noarlunga is a surprising diversion en route to…
Victor Harbor is on the migratory path of southern right whales (May to October). The multilevel South Australian Whale Centre has impressive whale…
At the top end of Willunga's ascending high street is this cluster of old stone buildings, which at various times have housed a police station, a…
Putting a forgiving spin on your McLaren Vale winery experience, this rather Provence-looking, two-storey cellar door pours good bottles of local La Curio…
One Paddock Currency Creek Winery has around 160 acres under vine (brilliant cabernet sauvignon) plus a fab restaurant for Sunday lunch (mains $25 to $30)…
At the Port Elliot Showgrounds in the backstreets, this little country museum takes a look at local life through a pre-1960 lens with history of fashion (…
Take a wander (or ride the famed horse-drawn tram) over Victor Harbor's historic waterfront causeway to Granite Island. This compact craggy outcrop has…
Inside Victor's 1866 Customs House on the foreshore, this National Trust museum has interesting local-history displays from pre-European times to around…
Victor Harbor is on the migratory path of southern right whales (May to October). The multilevel South Australian Whale Centre has impressive whale…
The plump little highbush blueberry grows particularly well on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Give these farmers a call to see if you can come and pick a punnet…
Run by two savvy sisters, Bremerton is an innovative operator in an old-school region. Top chardonnay and shiraz.
The district's first winery has a wide range of wines, historic cellars and an old red-gum lever press (don't get your fingers stuck).