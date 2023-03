Sip your way into some heady Riverland spirits at this fabulously renovated, art-deco factory on the road into Renmark. The old distillery here closed in 2002, buckling under market pressures, but it's made one helluva comeback. Gin, whisky and brandy are the headliners: do a tasting, take a tour of the century-old copper stills, or both. It also has a bar in Adelaide (see www.23rdonmelbourne.com.au).