Berri Estate's production statistics are astonishing: a third of all of SA's grapes are processed here; 100 million litres of wine are exported annually; 85,000 casks of wine are produced daily. Quantity over quality, no doubt, but with these kinds of numbers it's hard to deny that it's fulfilling some kind of basic human need. Wine snobbery be damned! Look for the vintage gothic-font wine tanks fronting the highway, 6.5km west of Berri itself.