A short amble from the visitor centre, this living riverbank memorial honours a Pitjantjatjara Aboriginal tracker who could 'read the bush like a newspaper'. He worked with SA police on many tracking endeavours, famously finding a lost little girl in the Adelaide Hills in 1966. Whimsical tracks and traces are scattered around granite boulders.
A Special Place for Jimmy James
Murray River
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.03 MILES
Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a…
Twenty Third Street Distillery
9.9 MILES
Sip your way into some heady Riverland spirits at this fabulously renovated, art-deco factory on the road into Renmark. The old distillery here closed in…
28.81 MILES
The stunning 6330 sq km of mallee woodland in this stunning national park reaches from the river red gums of Lindsay Island down to Underbool. Note: most…
Rocky's Hall of Fame Pioneers Museum
8.49 MILES
Named after Dean 'Rocky' Page, local radio legend, Rocky's blares sincere rural twangings down the main street from outdoor speakers. Inside is a wealth…
9.55 MILES
SA wine snobs tend to turn up their noses at Angove, but that's really just a load of old "!%$ (insert expletive of choice). Sure, it's a big-scale…
26.96 MILES
Upstream from town, Chowilla is great for bush camping (per vehicle $12), canoeing and bushwalking. Access is along the north bank from Renmark or along…
11.49 MILES
Down by the river near the caravan park, the Tree of Knowledge is marked with flood levels from years past when the river opted for a little inundation…
11.08 MILES
From Loxton, you can canoe across to Katarapko Creek in the Murray River National Park; hire canoes from Loxton Riverfront Caravan Park. There's camping…
Nearby Murray River attractions
3.65 MILES
Berri Estate's production statistics are astonishing: a third of all of SA's grapes are processed here; 100 million litres of wine are exported annually;…
5.35 MILES
Road access to the scenic Katarapko Creek section of the Murray River National Park is off the Stuart Hwy between Berri and Barmera. This is a beaut spot…
3. Rocky's Hall of Fame Pioneers Museum
8.49 MILES
Named after Dean 'Rocky' Page, local radio legend, Rocky's blares sincere rural twangings down the main street from outdoor speakers. Inside is a wealth…
9.55 MILES
SA wine snobs tend to turn up their noses at Angove, but that's really just a load of old "!%$ (insert expletive of choice). Sure, it's a big-scale…
5. Twenty Third Street Distillery
9.9 MILES
Sip your way into some heady Riverland spirits at this fabulously renovated, art-deco factory on the road into Renmark. The old distillery here closed in…
11.08 MILES
From Loxton, you can canoe across to Katarapko Creek in the Murray River National Park; hire canoes from Loxton Riverfront Caravan Park. There's camping…
11.34 MILES
This gnarled, weather-split, termite-ravaged old pepper tree dates back to 1878, allegedly planted by boundary rider William Charles Loxton, after whom…
11.37 MILES
Down by the river, this mildly kitsch (but nonetheless interesting) man-made village is a re-created time warp of 45 dusty, rusty old buildings and old…