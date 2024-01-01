A Special Place for Jimmy James

Murray River

LoginSave

A short amble from the visitor centre, this living riverbank memorial honours a Pitjantjatjara Aboriginal tracker who could 'read the bush like a newspaper'. He worked with SA police on many tracking endeavours, famously finding a lost little girl in the Adelaide Hills in 1966. Whimsical tracks and traces are scattered around granite boulders.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • riverland - lunch at banrock station wetlands

    Banrock Station

    17.03 MILES

    Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a…

  • Twenty Third Street Distillery

    Twenty Third Street Distillery

    9.9 MILES

    Sip your way into some heady Riverland spirits at this fabulously renovated, art-deco factory on the road into Renmark. The old distillery here closed in…

  • Murray Sunset National Park

    Murray Sunset National Park

    28.81 MILES

    The stunning 6330 sq km of mallee woodland in this stunning national park reaches from the river red gums of Lindsay Island down to Underbool. Note: most…

  • Rocky's Hall of Fame Pioneers Museum

    Rocky's Hall of Fame Pioneers Museum

    8.49 MILES

    Named after Dean 'Rocky' Page, local radio legend, Rocky's blares sincere rural twangings down the main street from outdoor speakers. Inside is a wealth…

  • Angove

    Angove

    9.55 MILES

    SA wine snobs tend to turn up their noses at Angove, but that's really just a load of old "!%$ (insert expletive of choice). Sure, it's a big-scale…

  • Chowilla Game Reserve

    Chowilla Game Reserve

    26.96 MILES

    Upstream from town, Chowilla is great for bush camping (per vehicle $12), canoeing and bushwalking. Access is along the north bank from Renmark or along…

  • Tree of Knowledge

    Tree of Knowledge

    11.49 MILES

    Down by the river near the caravan park, the Tree of Knowledge is marked with flood levels from years past when the river opted for a little inundation…

  • Murray River National Park

    Murray River National Park

    11.08 MILES

    From Loxton, you can canoe across to Katarapko Creek in the Murray River National Park; hire canoes from Loxton Riverfront Caravan Park. There's camping…

View more attractions

Nearby Murray River attractions

1. Berri Estates

3.65 MILES

Berri Estate's production statistics are astonishing: a third of all of SA's grapes are processed here; 100 million litres of wine are exported annually;…

2. Murray River National Park

5.35 MILES

Road access to the scenic Katarapko Creek section of the Murray River National Park is off the Stuart Hwy between Berri and Barmera. This is a beaut spot…

3. Rocky's Hall of Fame Pioneers Museum

8.49 MILES

Named after Dean 'Rocky' Page, local radio legend, Rocky's blares sincere rural twangings down the main street from outdoor speakers. Inside is a wealth…

4. Angove

9.55 MILES

SA wine snobs tend to turn up their noses at Angove, but that's really just a load of old "!%$ (insert expletive of choice). Sure, it's a big-scale…

5. Twenty Third Street Distillery

9.9 MILES

Sip your way into some heady Riverland spirits at this fabulously renovated, art-deco factory on the road into Renmark. The old distillery here closed in…

6. Murray River National Park

11.08 MILES

From Loxton, you can canoe across to Katarapko Creek in the Murray River National Park; hire canoes from Loxton Riverfront Caravan Park. There's camping…

7. Loxton Pepper Tree

11.34 MILES

This gnarled, weather-split, termite-ravaged old pepper tree dates back to 1878, allegedly planted by boundary rider William Charles Loxton, after whom…

8. Village – Historic Loxton

11.37 MILES

Down by the river, this mildly kitsch (but nonetheless interesting) man-made village is a re-created time warp of 45 dusty, rusty old buildings and old…