Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a stylish, rammed-earth wine-tasting centre (love the tempranillo). The jazzy restaurant (mains breakfast $10 to $20, lunch $28 to $33 − try the slow-cooked pork belly with Riverland fennel) uses ingredients sourced locally. There's a lovely 8km, three-hour wetland loop walk here too.