Caudo Vineyards

Murray River

Out past the orange groves of Ramco on the way to Morgan, 23km west of Waikerie, casual Caudo takes a defiantly un-snobbish approach to the business of selling wine. Moor your houseboat on the riverbank, head for the sunny deck (or campfires in winter) and sip premixed sangria from a big bottles. Good tempranillo, too.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • riverland - lunch at banrock station wetlands

    Banrock Station

    29.66 MILES

    Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a…

  • Nippy's Factory

    Nippy's Factory

    11.84 MILES

    A long-running local fruit-juice company (since 1933) with factory-front sales. Its lip-nipping lemon juice is ace on a hot river afternoon.

  • Gluepot Reserve

    Gluepot Reserve

    21.48 MILES

    Squawk! There have been 180 species recorded at Gluepot Reserve, a mallee scrub area 64km north of Waikerie (off Lunn Rd – about a 90-minute drive) and…

  • Rain Moth Gallery

    Rain Moth Gallery

    11.45 MILES

    In an old stone villa just below the main shopping strip, Rain Moth exhibits the best the local art crew can produce. 'Waikerie' comes from the local Meru…

