Out past the orange groves of Ramco on the way to Morgan, 23km west of Waikerie, casual Caudo takes a defiantly un-snobbish approach to the business of selling wine. Moor your houseboat on the riverbank, head for the sunny deck (or campfires in winter) and sip premixed sangria from a big bottles. Good tempranillo, too.
Caudo Vineyards
Murray River
29.66 MILES
Overlooking regenerated wetlands off the Sturt Hwy at Kingston OM (Ngawitjerook tribal country), carbon-neutral Banrock Station Wine & Wetland Centre is a…
11.84 MILES
A long-running local fruit-juice company (since 1933) with factory-front sales. Its lip-nipping lemon juice is ace on a hot river afternoon.
21.48 MILES
Squawk! There have been 180 species recorded at Gluepot Reserve, a mallee scrub area 64km north of Waikerie (off Lunn Rd – about a 90-minute drive) and…
11.45 MILES
In an old stone villa just below the main shopping strip, Rain Moth exhibits the best the local art crew can produce. 'Waikerie' comes from the local Meru…
