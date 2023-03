Named after Dean 'Rocky' Page, local radio legend, Rocky's blares sincere rural twangings down the main street from outdoor speakers. Inside is a wealth of country-and-western ephemera. Don't miss the 35m Botanical Garden Guitar out the back, inlaid with the handprints of 160 country musos: Slim Dusty to Kasey Chambers and everyone in between. Silly opening hours – call to make an appointment at other times.