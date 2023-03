SA wine snobs tend to turn up their noses at Angove, but that's really just a load of old "!%$ (insert expletive of choice). Sure, it's a big-scale producer, but Angove wines are well-balanced, versatile and affordable. Try some at its Renmark cellar door. The characterful old brandy-bottling St Agnes Distillery is here too (www.stagnesdistillery.com.au; tours $15).