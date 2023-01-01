Right next door to Port Lincoln's backpacker hostel (savvy positioning), Beer Garden Brewing brings the craft-beer revolution to the Eyre Peninsula. Sustainability is the focus: it's a family-run business, utilising local wheat, barley, rainwater and hops. The venue is a big, beery barn strewn with retro furniture. The namesake garden is out the front, backed by a long, shady verandah on which you can sit and sip. Try the 6% Cage Diver IPA – hoppy heaven! Pizzas, cheese boards and live music too.