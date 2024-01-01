About 20km south of Port Lincoln, Mikkira Station was Eyre Peninsula’s first sheep station, and is also home to more koalas than seems plausible, plus the endemic Port Lincoln parrot. Buy a permit (camping or day-trip) at the Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre before you head off.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.57 MILES
Right next door to Port Lincoln's backpacker hostel (savvy positioning), Beer Garden Brewing brings the craft-beer revolution to the Eyre Peninsula…
9.72 MILES
Sea-salty Lincoln National Park is 13km south of Port Lincoln. You'll find roaming emus, roos and brush-tailed bettongs, safe swimming coves, vast dunes…
22.99 MILES
Along the ocean side of Coffin Bay is wild, coastal Coffin Bay National Park, overrun with roos, emus and fat goannas. Access for conventional vehicles is…
11.65 MILES
For a show-stopping view over Port Lincoln and Boston Bay extending to the tuna farms and Lincoln National Park beyond, take the drive up to the top of…
12.76 MILES
Chart Port Lincoln's history of boat-building, sailing and whaling in this tin-shed museum on the shores of Boston Bay, just north of town (look for the…
12.79 MILES
Seems like everywhere you go in SA these days there's a winery cellar door (well, except the desert). Port Lincoln is no exception. On the northern…
12.46 MILES
In the noble heritage-listed Port Lincoln railway station building (1927) and an adjacent freight shed, this trainspotters paradise shines a light on how…
