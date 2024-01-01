Mikkira Station

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

About 20km south of Port Lincoln, Mikkira Station was Eyre Peninsula’s first sheep station, and is also home to more koalas than seems plausible, plus the endemic Port Lincoln parrot. Buy a permit (camping or day-trip) at the Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre before you head off.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beer Garden Brewing

    Beer Garden Brewing

    12.57 MILES

    Right next door to Port Lincoln's backpacker hostel (savvy positioning), Beer Garden Brewing brings the craft-beer revolution to the Eyre Peninsula…

  • Lincoln National Park

    Lincoln National Park

    9.72 MILES

    Sea-salty Lincoln National Park is 13km south of Port Lincoln. You'll find roaming emus, roos and brush-tailed bettongs, safe swimming coves, vast dunes…

  • Coffin Bay National Park

    Coffin Bay National Park

    22.99 MILES

    Along the ocean side of Coffin Bay is wild, coastal Coffin Bay National Park, overrun with roos, emus and fat goannas. Access for conventional vehicles is…

  • Winters Hill Lookout

    Winters Hill Lookout

    11.65 MILES

    For a show-stopping view over Port Lincoln and Boston Bay extending to the tuna farms and Lincoln National Park beyond, take the drive up to the top of…

  • Axel Stenross Maritime Museum

    Axel Stenross Maritime Museum

    12.76 MILES

    Chart Port Lincoln's history of boat-building, sailing and whaling in this tin-shed museum on the shores of Boston Bay, just north of town (look for the…

  • Boston Bay Wines

    Boston Bay Wines

    12.79 MILES

    Seems like everywhere you go in SA these days there's a winery cellar door (well, except the desert). Port Lincoln is no exception. On the northern…

  • Port Lincoln Railway Museum

    Port Lincoln Railway Museum

    12.46 MILES

    In the noble heritage-listed Port Lincoln railway station building (1927) and an adjacent freight shed, this trainspotters paradise shines a light on how…

