Along the ocean side of Coffin Bay is wild, coastal Coffin Bay National Park, overrun with roos, emus and fat goannas. Access for conventional vehicles is limited: you can get to picturesque Point Avoid (with coastal lookouts, rocky cliffs, good surf and whales passing between May and October) and Yangie Bay (arid-looking rocky landscapes and walking trails), but otherwise you'll need a 4WD. There are some isolated campsites within the park ($12 per vehicle), generally with dirt-road access.