Sea-salty Lincoln National Park is 13km south of Port Lincoln. You'll find roaming emus, roos and brush-tailed bettongs, safe swimming coves, vast dunes and pounding surf beaches. Pay entry fees online or at the Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre, who can advise on cottage accommodation and bush camping ($12 per vehicle) within the park, including campgrounds at Fisherman's Point, Memory Cove, September Beach and Surfleet Cove.