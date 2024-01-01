Tumby Bay National Trust Museum

Inside a prefab 1950s school building, fronted by a rather scrawny tin-man fisherman, Tumby Bay's little history museum is chock-full of interesting odds and sods: old maps, typewriters, school photos, wind-up telephones, WWII relics. Even if it's not open when you're in town, check out the amazing old black-and-white photos of wheat-sack haulage by the entrance.