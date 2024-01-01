Inside a prefab 1950s school building, fronted by a rather scrawny tin-man fisherman, Tumby Bay's little history museum is chock-full of interesting odds and sods: old maps, typewriters, school photos, wind-up telephones, WWII relics. Even if it's not open when you're in town, check out the amazing old black-and-white photos of wheat-sack haulage by the entrance.
Tumby Bay National Trust Museum
Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.64 MILES
Right next door to Port Lincoln's backpacker hostel (savvy positioning), Beer Garden Brewing brings the craft-beer revolution to the Eyre Peninsula…
1.53 MILES
One of several giant murals to appear on South Australian wheat silos in recent years, this glorious spangle of colour is the work of Argentinian artist…
27.72 MILES
For a show-stopping view over Port Lincoln and Boston Bay extending to the tuna farms and Lincoln National Park beyond, take the drive up to the top of…
26.84 MILES
Chart Port Lincoln's history of boat-building, sailing and whaling in this tin-shed museum on the shores of Boston Bay, just north of town (look for the…
26.76 MILES
Seems like everywhere you go in SA these days there's a winery cellar door (well, except the desert). Port Lincoln is no exception. On the northern…
27.68 MILES
In the noble heritage-listed Port Lincoln railway station building (1927) and an adjacent freight shed, this trainspotters paradise shines a light on how…
Nearby Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast attractions
