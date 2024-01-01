Tumby Bay National Trust Museum

Eyre Peninsula & the West Coast

Inside a prefab 1950s school building, fronted by a rather scrawny tin-man fisherman, Tumby Bay's little history museum is chock-full of interesting odds and sods: old maps, typewriters, school photos, wind-up telephones, WWII relics. Even if it's not open when you're in town, check out the amazing old black-and-white photos of wheat-sack haulage by the entrance.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beer Garden Brewing

    Beer Garden Brewing

    27.64 MILES

    Right next door to Port Lincoln's backpacker hostel (savvy positioning), Beer Garden Brewing brings the craft-beer revolution to the Eyre Peninsula…

  • Tumby Bay Mural

    Tumby Bay Mural

    1.53 MILES

    One of several giant murals to appear on South Australian wheat silos in recent years, this glorious spangle of colour is the work of Argentinian artist…

  • Winters Hill Lookout

    Winters Hill Lookout

    27.72 MILES

    For a show-stopping view over Port Lincoln and Boston Bay extending to the tuna farms and Lincoln National Park beyond, take the drive up to the top of…

  • Axel Stenross Maritime Museum

    Axel Stenross Maritime Museum

    26.84 MILES

    Chart Port Lincoln's history of boat-building, sailing and whaling in this tin-shed museum on the shores of Boston Bay, just north of town (look for the…

  • Boston Bay Wines

    Boston Bay Wines

    26.76 MILES

    Seems like everywhere you go in SA these days there's a winery cellar door (well, except the desert). Port Lincoln is no exception. On the northern…

  • Port Lincoln Railway Museum

    Port Lincoln Railway Museum

    27.68 MILES

    In the noble heritage-listed Port Lincoln railway station building (1927) and an adjacent freight shed, this trainspotters paradise shines a light on how…

