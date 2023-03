Laratinga is the Peramangk name for Mt Barker Creek, now corralled into a thriving man-made wetlands (constructed in 1999) that's become a real haven for birdlife, reptiles and out-for-a-walk locals. If twitching is your thing, you might spy a Pacific black duck, an Australasian shoveler, a Eurasian coot or even a hoary-headed grebe. Three walking trails run from 750m to 2.6km. A real surprise in the suburbs.