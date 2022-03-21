Martindale Hall is an astonishing 1880 manor 3km south of Mintaro. Built for young pastoralist Edmund Bowman Jnr, who subsequently partied away the family…
Clare Valley
At the centre of the fertile Mid North agricultural district, two hours north of Adelaide, the wine bottle–slender Clare Valley produces world-class, sweet-scented rieslings and mineral-rich reds. This is gorgeous countryside – Ngadjuri Indigenous homelands – with open skies, rounded hills, stands of large gums and wind rippling over wheat fields. Towns here date from the 1840s; many were built to service the Burra copper mines.
You can tackle the Clare Valley as a day trip from Adelaide, but when the wine and food are this good, why rush? Spend a few days exploring old-fangled towns, cycling between cellar doors, eating and revelling in the general pleasures of life.
Explore Clare Valley
- Martindale Hall
Martindale Hall is an astonishing 1880 manor 3km south of Mintaro. Built for young pastoralist Edmund Bowman Jnr, who subsequently partied away the family…
- SSkillogalee
Skillogalee is a small family outfit known for its spicy shiraz, fabulous food and top-notch riesling. Kick back with a long, lazy meal on the verandah …
- MMidnight Oil House
Legendary Australian rock band Midnight Oil sold millions of albums in the late 1980s – and more than a few of them had a photo of this derelict stone…
- MMr Mick
We're not sure who Mick is exactly, but his winery/restaurant is mighty charming, occupying a noble former-distillery down a quiet Clare street. Duck in…
- JJeanneret Wines
For some of the loveliest rosé you're ever likely to taste, squirrel out Jeanneret Wines, way up a bush-crowded dirt road beyond the much-better-known…
- SSpring Gully Conservation Park
About 3km southwest of Sevenhill, the 400-hectare Spring Gully Conservation Park features blue-gum forest, red stringybarks and 18m-high winter waterfalls…
- PPikes
The industrious Pike family set up shop in the Polish Hill River sub-region of the Clare Valley in 1984, and have been producing show-stopping riesling…
- SSevenhill Cellars
Like a little religion, guilt or forgiveness with your drink? This place was established by Jesuits in 1851, making it the oldest winery in the Clare…
- PPaulett Wines
High on the hill, not far east of Sevenhill in the Polish Hill River sub-region (lime-, slate- and mineral-rich soils), Paulett has the best views in the…
