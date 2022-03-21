At the centre of the fertile Mid North agricultural district, two hours north of Adelaide, the wine bottle–slender Clare Valley produces world-class, sweet-scented rieslings and mineral-rich reds. This is gorgeous countryside – Ngadjuri Indigenous homelands – with open skies, rounded hills, stands of large gums and wind rippling over wheat fields. Towns here date from the 1840s; many were built to service the Burra copper mines.

You can tackle the Clare Valley as a day trip from Adelaide, but when the wine and food are this good, why rush? Spend a few days exploring old-fangled towns, cycling between cellar doors, eating and revelling in the general pleasures of life.