The atmospheric, bluestone Seppletsfleld estate started life in 1851 when Joe Seppelt stuck some vines in the dirt and came up trumps. Now it's one of…
Barossa Valley
With hot, dry summers and cool, moderate winters, the Barossa is one of the world's great wine regions and an absolute must for wine fans. It's a compact valley − just 25km long − but the Barossa produces 21% of Australia's wine, and it makes a no-fuss day trip from Adelaide, 65km away.
Dating back to 1842, Barossa towns have a distinctly German feel. Fleeing religious persecution in Prussia and Silesia, settlers (bringing their vine cuttings with them) created a Lutheran heartland where German traditions endure today. Cultural legacies of the early days include a dubious passion for oompah bands, and an appetite for wurst, sauerkraut and pretzels.
And of course, before the shiraz, this was – and is – Peramangk country, bordering on Ngadjuri lands further north. There's little to see regarding the traditional owners today, other than Peramangk Rd in Nuriootpa and an underwhelming display at Tanunda's Barossa Museum.
Explore Barossa Valley
- SSeppeltsfield
The atmospheric, bluestone Seppletsfleld estate started life in 1851 when Joe Seppelt stuck some vines in the dirt and came up trumps. Now it's one of…
- JJacob's Creek
Jacob's Creek is probably the biggest international exporter of Australian wine – you'll find their bottles everywhere from London to Toronto. HQ is just…
- GGreenock Brewers
A craft-beer lifeboat adrift in a sea of vines, Greenock Brewers produce a wintry Dark Ale, a citrus-scented Victorville Ale and a crisp, German-style…
- SSeppeltsfield Road
Don't miss a drive along Seppeltsfield Road, an incongruous avenue of huge palm trees meandering through the vineyards behind Nuri. Beyond Marananga, the…
- YYalumba
Yalumba is one of the Barossa's (and Australia's) major players, making big bucks at the budget end of the wine spectrum. But there's nothing 'budget'…
- CChateau Tanunda
Wow, check out the architecture! This monumental stone winery was built in the late 1880s, complete with a 18.5m castellated tower, and sits adjacent to…
- TTaste Eden Valley
People in the Barossa refer to the neighbouring Eden Valley as the 'high country' – a slightly loftier, cooler climate, pushing riesling grapes to the…
- PPenfolds
You know the name: Penfolds is a Barossa legend. Book ahead for the Make Your Own Blend tour ($65), or the Taste of Grange tour ($150), which allows you…
- WWhispering Wall
About 7km southwest of Lyndoch, the Barossa Reservoir dam (built 1899–1902) is better known as the Whispering Wall. The huge concrete curve has amazing…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Barossa Valley.
See
Seppeltsfield
The atmospheric, bluestone Seppletsfleld estate started life in 1851 when Joe Seppelt stuck some vines in the dirt and came up trumps. Now it's one of…
See
Jacob's Creek
Jacob's Creek is probably the biggest international exporter of Australian wine – you'll find their bottles everywhere from London to Toronto. HQ is just…
See
Greenock Brewers
A craft-beer lifeboat adrift in a sea of vines, Greenock Brewers produce a wintry Dark Ale, a citrus-scented Victorville Ale and a crisp, German-style…
See
Seppeltsfield Road
Don't miss a drive along Seppeltsfield Road, an incongruous avenue of huge palm trees meandering through the vineyards behind Nuri. Beyond Marananga, the…
See
Yalumba
Yalumba is one of the Barossa's (and Australia's) major players, making big bucks at the budget end of the wine spectrum. But there's nothing 'budget'…
See
Chateau Tanunda
Wow, check out the architecture! This monumental stone winery was built in the late 1880s, complete with a 18.5m castellated tower, and sits adjacent to…
See
Taste Eden Valley
People in the Barossa refer to the neighbouring Eden Valley as the 'high country' – a slightly loftier, cooler climate, pushing riesling grapes to the…
See
Penfolds
You know the name: Penfolds is a Barossa legend. Book ahead for the Make Your Own Blend tour ($65), or the Taste of Grange tour ($150), which allows you…
See
Whispering Wall
About 7km southwest of Lyndoch, the Barossa Reservoir dam (built 1899–1902) is better known as the Whispering Wall. The huge concrete curve has amazing…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Barossa Valley
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.