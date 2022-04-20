With hot, dry summers and cool, moderate winters, the Barossa is one of the world's great wine regions and an absolute must for wine fans. It's a compact valley − just 25km long − but the Barossa produces 21% of Australia's wine, and it makes a no-fuss day trip from Adelaide, 65km away.

Dating back to 1842, Barossa towns have a distinctly German feel. Fleeing religious persecution in Prussia and Silesia, settlers (bringing their vine cuttings with them) created a Lutheran heartland where German traditions endure today. Cultural legacies of the early days include a dubious passion for oompah bands, and an appetite for wurst, sauerkraut and pretzels.

And of course, before the shiraz, this was – and is – Peramangk country, bordering on Ngadjuri lands further north. There's little to see regarding the traditional owners today, other than Peramangk Rd in Nuriootpa and an underwhelming display at Tanunda's Barossa Museum.