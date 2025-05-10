This not-for-profit collection of retired old birds (plus rockets from Woomera and a not-so-old F-111) roosts in an old hangar in the Port Adelaide back streets.
South Australian Aviation Museum
Adelaide
Nearby Adelaide attractions
0.22 MILES
Trainspotters rejoice! A delightfully nerdy museum crammed with railway memorabilia. The bookshop stocks as much Thomas the Tank Engine merchandise as you…
2. South Australian Maritime Museum
0.46 MILES
This salty cache is the oldest of its kind in Australia. Highlights include the iconic Port Adelaide Lighthouse ($1 on its own, or included in museum…
0.53 MILES
Wander down to the Port Adelaide docks for a look at the oldest clipper ship in the world (1864). The high-and-dry hulk of the City of Adelaide was…
3.83 MILES
You can't possibly come to Adelaide without entertaining thoughts of touring Coopers Brewery. Tours take you through the brewhouse, bottling hall and…
6.36 MILES
Only decommissioned in 1988 after housing 300,000 inmates since 1841, this old Victorian lock-up has a grim vibe, but its displays of homemade bongs,…
6. Statue of Colonel William Light
6.49 MILES
The famous statue of Adelaide's town planner (official name Light’s Vision) sits atop the grassy flanks of Montefiore Hill in North Adelaide.
6.66 MILES
If not for the Adelaide Oval next door, this imposing sandstone cathedral (harking back to 1869) would be the biggest architectural object within miles…
6.68 MILES
