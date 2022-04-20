Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
Adelaide Hills
When the Adelaide plains are desert-hot in the summer months, the Adelaide Hills (technically the Mt Lofty Ranges – the traditional lands of the Peramangk people) are always a few degrees cooler, with crisp air, woodland shade and labyrinthine valleys. Early colonists built stately summer houses around Stirling and Aldgate, and German settlers escaping religious persecution also arrived, infusing towns like Hahndorf and Lobethal with European values and architecture.
The Hills make a brilliant day trip from Adelaide: hop from town to town (all with at least one pub), passing carts of fresh produce for sale, stone cottages, olive groves and cool-climate wineries along the way.
Explore Adelaide Hills
- TThe Lane
Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
- MMt Lofty Summit
From Cleland Wildlife Park you can bushwalk (2km) or drive up to Mt Lofty Summit (a surprising 727m), which has show-stopping views across the Adelaide…
- BBelair National Park
From Crafers, follow Upper Sturt Rd 10km west and you'll come to South Australia's oldest national park, established in 1891 (…also making it just the…
- CCleland Wildlife Park
Within the steep Cleland Conservation Park, this place lets you interact with all kinds of Australian beasts. There are keeper talks and feeding sessions…
- PPike & Joyce
High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof…
- BBig Rocking Horse
Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …
- NNational Motor Museum
Behind an impressive 1852 stone flour mill in Birdwood, the National Motor Museum has a collection of 300-plus immaculate vintage, modern and classic cars…
- MMt Lofty Botanic Garden
From Mt Lofty, truck south 1.5km to the cool-climate slopes of this botanic garden. Nature trails wind past a lovely looking lake, exotic temperate plants…
- BBird in Hand
Brilliant pinot rosé (as consumed at Wimbledon!), plus shiraz, merlot and blends, and an olive-oil press. Regular concerts in summer (Missy Higgins, John…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Adelaide Hills.
See
The Lane
Wow! What a cool building, and what a fabulous setting. Camera-conducive views and contemporary varietals (viognier, pinot grigio, pinot gris), plus an…
See
Mt Lofty Summit
From Cleland Wildlife Park you can bushwalk (2km) or drive up to Mt Lofty Summit (a surprising 727m), which has show-stopping views across the Adelaide…
See
Belair National Park
From Crafers, follow Upper Sturt Rd 10km west and you'll come to South Australia's oldest national park, established in 1891 (…also making it just the…
See
Cleland Wildlife Park
Within the steep Cleland Conservation Park, this place lets you interact with all kinds of Australian beasts. There are keeper talks and feeding sessions…
See
Pike & Joyce
High on a hill behind Lenswood (itself behind Lobethal), Pike & Joyce is an architectural doozy, with rammed-earth walls, jaunty corrugated-iron roof…
See
Big Rocking Horse
Gumeracha's main attraction is climbing the 18.3m-high Big Rocking Horse, which doesn't actually rock, but is unusually tasteful as far as Australia's …
See
National Motor Museum
Behind an impressive 1852 stone flour mill in Birdwood, the National Motor Museum has a collection of 300-plus immaculate vintage, modern and classic cars…
See
Mt Lofty Botanic Garden
From Mt Lofty, truck south 1.5km to the cool-climate slopes of this botanic garden. Nature trails wind past a lovely looking lake, exotic temperate plants…
See
Bird in Hand
Brilliant pinot rosé (as consumed at Wimbledon!), plus shiraz, merlot and blends, and an olive-oil press. Regular concerts in summer (Missy Higgins, John…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Adelaide Hills
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.