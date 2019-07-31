The award-winning Museum of Tropical Queensland provides a snapshot of this diverse region, from World Heritage–listed rainforest and reefs to the story…
Townsville & Mission Beach
Spread between the tourist darlings of Cairns and the Whitsunday Islands, this lesser-known, rainforested stretch of quiet, palm-edged beaches is where giant endangered cassowary graze for seeds, and koalas nap in gum trees on islands encircled by turquoise seas. Oft-overlooked Townsville is the urban centre and offers pleasant, wide, modern streets, a landscaped seaside promenade, gracious 19th-century architecture, and a host of cultural venues and sporting events. It's also the jumping-off point for Magnetic Island, a great budget alternative to the Whitsundays and with far more wildlife – hand-feed wild wallabies, spot an incredible range of bird life on fantastic bushwalking trails and look for koalas.
North of Townsville beautiful Mission Beach is a laid-back village that ironically attracts thrill seekers by the busload, all eager to skydive over the reef and on to white-sand beaches, or go on an adrenaline-pumping white-water rafting trip along the Tully River.
- Museum of Tropical Queensland
The award-winning Museum of Tropical Queensland provides a snapshot of this diverse region, from World Heritage–listed rainforest and reefs to the story…
- Reef HQ Aquarium
A staggering 2.5 million litres of water flow through the coral-reef tank here at what they claim is the world's largest living coral-reef aquarium. It's…
- PParonella Park
Set beside a series of creeks and waterfalls 50km northwest of Mission Beach (and with at least one resident croc), this unusual tropical park is a…
- HHorseshoe Bay
Horseshoe Bay, on the north coast, is the best of Maggie’s accessible beaches and attracts its share of young, hippy-ish nature lovers and older day…
- Billabong Sanctuary
Just 17km south of Townsville, this eco-certified wildlife park offers up-close-and-personal encounters with Australian wildlife – from dingoes to…
- AArcadia
Arcadia village is a conglomerate of shops, cafes and accommodation. Its main beach, Geoffrey Bay, has a reef at its southern end (reef walking at low…
- CCastle Hill
This striking 286m-high pink granite monolith dominates Townsville’s skyline and offers stunning views of the city and and across Cleveland Bay to…
- QQueens Gardens
If you fancy a lazy picnic, head to these formal, ornamental gardens at the base of Castle Hill, 1km northwest of town.
- PPicnic Bay
Picnic Bay is one of the most low-key spots on the island, dominated more by a community of friendly locals than anything else. There's a stinger net…
