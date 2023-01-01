You'll need a full day to properly explore this enormous complex, divided into three sections: a koala & wildlife park, the interactive Pamagirri Aboriginal Experience, and a river & rainforest tour aboard the amphibious Army Duck boat-truck.

The park is 3km east of Kuranda. Shuttles (return adult/child $12.50/6.25) run every half-hour between the park and Kuranda village.

Rainforestation is included in the Capta 4 Park Pass (www.capta.com.au), which offers discounted entry to four Far North Queensland attractions.