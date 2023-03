Australia's largest butterfly aviary has more than 2000 tropical butterflies. Guided tours (included with admission) run for 30 minutes, and take in the lab where the butterflies are bred. If you're wearing bright colours, the butterflies will flutter around you like something out of Snow White.

In addition to the Kuranda Wildlife Experience Pass, the park is included in the Capta 4 Park Pass (www.capta.com.au), which offers discounted entry to four Far North Queensland attractions.