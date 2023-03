At this touristy market you'll find Australiana souvenirs – think emu oil, kangaroo-skin bow ties and Akubra hats – by the busload. It's also home to Frogs cafe and a handful of wildlife sanctuaries, including Kuranda Koala Gardens, Australian Butterfly Sanctuary and Birdworld; grab a Kuranda Wildlife Experience Pass (adult/child $51/25/50) on-site for discounted entry to all three attractions.