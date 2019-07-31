Bundaberg’s biggest claim to fame is the iconic Bundaberg Rum: you’ll see the brand's unmistakable polar bear on billboards and bumper stickers all over…
Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast
North of popular Sunshine Coast, this little pocket of quintessential Queensland takes in World Heritage–listed Fraser Island; mellow coastal communities such as Hervey Bay and Rainbow Beach; the sugar-cane capital Bundaberg; and numerous old-fashioned country towns never too far from the ocean.
Fraser Island is the world's largest sand island, home to ancient rainforests and luminous lakes, moody ocean swells and photogenic shipwrecks – few leave here unimpressed. Across the waters of the Great Sandy Strait, Hervey Bay appeals to retirees and young travellers alike, and from July to October welcomes migrating humpback whales into its waters. Further south, tiny Rainbow Beach is a backpacker hot spot with decent surfing.
Bundaberg, the largest city in the region, is a friendly, sunny urban centre overlooking the sea of cane fields that fuels its eponymous rum, the iconic spirit of Queensland.
Explore Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast
- Bundaberg Rum Distillery
Bundaberg’s biggest claim to fame is the iconic Bundaberg Rum: you’ll see the brand's unmistakable polar bear on billboards and bumper stickers all over…
- MMon Repos Turtle Centre
The largest population of marine turtles on Australia's east coast arrives on the beach at Mon Repos every summer, the pregnant loggerheads dragging…
- FFraser Coast Cultural Centre
Home to both the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, this boldly designed cultural centre is landmarked by 'Nala', the 20-tonne…
- BBurrum Coast National Park
Shifting between a lowland vegetation of stringybark trees, dense mangroves and flat coastal dunes, Burrum Coast National Park is a popular spot for…
- MMaheno Wreck
The Maheno was a passenger liner that was blown ashore by a cyclone in 1935, while being towed to a Japanese scrap yard. Its photogenic, oxidised bones,…
- PPinnacles
Make sure you break your 4WD safari at these multicoloured sand cliffs – they're a photographer's delight.
- CCarlo Sand Blow
This great bowl of wind-blown sand above Rainbow Beach is arrestingly beautiful. Named for a crew-member on Cook's first voyage to these parts, it's…
- BBundaberg Barrel
Bundaberg's nonalcoholic ginger beer and other soft drinks aren't as famous as Bundy Rum, but they run a deserved close second. Visit the Barrel to take…
- WWetside Water Park
On hot days, this watery playground on the foreshore can't be beaten. There’s plenty of shade, gorgeous old trees, a cafe, fountains, tipping buckets and…
