Welcome to Cape York Peninsula
Rugged, remote, Cape York Peninsula has one of the wildest tropical environments on the planet. The Great Dividing Range forms the spine of the Cape: tropical rainforests and palm-fringed beaches flank its eastern side, sweeping savannah woodlands, eucalyptus forests and coastal mangroves its west. This untamed landscape undergoes a spectacular transformation each year when the torrential rains of the monsoonal wet season set in: rough, dry earth turns to rich, red mud; quenched, the tinder-dry bush awakens in vibrant greens, and trickling creek-beds swell to raging rivers teeming with barramundi and menaced by saltwater crocodiles.
Generally only possible in the Dry, the overland pilgrimage to the Tip is an exhilarating 4WD trek into one of Australia’s last great frontiers, but this is not just the preserve of hard-core off-roaders. If they stick to the main track, anyone with a 4WD and a sense of adventure can travel to the Tip.