Welcome to Cape York Peninsula

Rugged, remote, Cape York Peninsula has one of the wildest tropical environments on the planet. The Great Dividing Range forms the spine of the Cape: tropical rainforests and palm-fringed beaches flank its eastern side, sweeping savannah woodlands, eucalyptus forests and coastal mangroves its west. This untamed landscape undergoes a spectacular transformation each year when the torrential rains of the monsoonal wet season set in: rough, dry earth turns to rich, red mud; quenched, the tinder-dry bush awakens in vibrant greens, and trickling creek-beds swell to raging rivers teeming with barramundi and menaced by saltwater crocodiles.

