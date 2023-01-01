On the tail end of Brunswick St by the river, heritage-listed New Farm Park provides urban respite with its jacaranda trees, rose gardens and picnic areas. It's a perfect spot to spend a lazy afternoon, with electric BBQs and free wi-fi. Younger kids will especially love the playground – a Crusoe-esque series of platforms among vast Moreton Bay fig trees. The park also hosts the popular Jan Powers Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.

Free events, from tai chi to timed runs, are held in the park throughout the year; check the website.