Welcome to Litchfield National Park
The only downside is that, given its proximity to and ease of access from Darwin, it's often busy, and the only road through the park can be full of tour buses. Even so, it remains a beautiful place and certainly one of the best spots in the Top End for bushwalking, camping and especially swimming.
Small-Group Litchfield National Park Day Trip from Darwin
After an early start from Darwin, relax on the 90-minute journey to the stunning rock formations and waterfalls of Litchfield National Park. Following the Stuart Highway, you’ll pass a low-lying landscape of palms and red desert bushland.Just before entering Litchfield National Park, take a guided tour to see the massive Magnetic and Cathedral termite mounds soaring 20 feet (6 meters) into the air. These amazing insect habitats are made up of intricate arches, tunnels and chimneys, which can be easily viewed from a series of nearby boardwalks.Continuing into Litchfield National Park, you’ll explore the park’s streams and sandstone escarpments, and enjoy a swim in Florence and Wangi waterfalls (seasonal) and enjoy a barbecue lunch. Then watch waterfalls cascade into Buley Rockhole, a series of falls and holes offering ideal spots to swim and relax, before returning to Darwin in the early evening.
Litchfield National Park Day Tour from Darwin
After morning pickup from your Darwin hotel, travel by air-conditioned coach about 60 miles (100km) southwest to Litchfield National Park, taking in the scenery along the way. As you near the park, note the numerous waterfalls that cascade from a spectacular sandstone plateau called the Tabletop Range.Your first stop is to see the magnetic and cathedral termite mounds that rise like pillars from the ground. Your guide will explain the different types of termites and point out which termite mounds are which.Next stop is to Florence Falls where you come to a 135-step stairway that descends to the fantastic natural swimming hole surrounded by monsoon forest. After spending some time swimming and taking in the beauty of Florence Falls. At midday, stop for a cold buffet lunch at the Litchfield Cafe and try some of their world-famous cheesecake.After lunch return to your coach for a short drive to Wangi Falls. The falls flow year-round, pouring into a giant swimming hole flanked by rainforest. In the drier months, the pools are great for a swim. During the wet season, the currents can be too strong for safe swimming.In the late afternoon continue to Tolmer Falls for great views of this stunning waterfall that cascades into a deep rock pool.Next your tour will head out of Litchfiled National Park and back to Darwin. On the drive home your guide will talk about the traditional owners of this land, who are the Wagait Aboriginal people, many of whom live in the area.
Litchfield and Jumping Crocodiles Full Day Trip from Darwin
Departing Darwin, you will head south east along the Arnhem Highway towards the Adelaide River where your tour group will join a private Jumping Crocodile Cruise. Have your camera at the ready as these enormous creatures launch themselves out of the water. Continue to Litchfield National Park where you will have time for swimming and sightseeing at various swimming holes throughout the park; including Florence Falls, Wangi Falls or Buley Rockhole. Conditions on the day will determine which location will be best for the group. You will also be provided with a picnic lunch to enjoy with your fellow travelers.Before your day comes to an end, complete your adventure with prawns and sparkling wine at the unforgettable Fannie Bay and Mindil Beach sunset.
3-Day 4WD Small-Group Litchfield and Kakadu Camping Adventure
Day 1: Darwin - Litchfield National Park - Kakadu (L, D)Starting from your Darwin accommodation at approx. 7am you will journey to Litchfield National Park. Explore the waterfalls, spring-fed streams and rugged sandstone escarpments of Litchfield National Park. Discover intriguing cathedral and magnetic termite mounds and swim, hike and explore Florence and Wangi Falls and enjoy a picnic lunch. Continue along Marrakai Road before joining the Old Jim Jim Road deep into Kakadu National Park. Traveling past billabongs and traversing water crossings bringing ample opportunity for wildlife spotting. Arrive at camp with comfortable permanent tents at Cooinda and spend the night enjoying dinner and some stargazing. Overnight: camping accommodation at CooindaDay 2: Kakadu - Yellow Water Cruise, Nourlangie and Ubirr Art sites - Kakadu (B, L, D)A highlight at Kakadu National Park, the award winning Yellow Waters cruise is Aboriginal owned and showcases the spectacular billabong system home to some remarkable and diverse wildlife. Spotting crocodiles is one of the many wildlife viewing opportunities on this unique water system. Departing camp, travel to nearby Nourlangie Rock where you can see how local Aboriginal people lived in this area through changing times. After lunch visit the Bowali Visitor Centre. See the audio-visual presentations and Marrawuddi Gallery showcasing Aboriginal art by artists from within Kakadu and the wider region. later in the afternoon arrive at a significant Aboriginal art site of Ubirr, located within the East Alligator region of the park. Here you will view a wide range of ancient Aboriginal art which will be interpreted by your guide. Learn the story of the Rainbow Serpent and climb the Nadab Lookout for panoramic views over the floodplain and beyond. It’s time to find a quiet spot to watch the sunset over the Kakadu escarpment before making heading to our private and permanent campsite for the night. Overnight: camping accommodation in KakaduDay 3: Kakadu National Park – Darwin (B, L)Today the jewels of Kakadu National Park await. Departing early, travel to Twin and Jim Jim Falls. Explore Twin Falls Gorge which is accessed by 4-wheel drive track, a boat shuttle service and a rocky walking track and boardwalk. Once there relax on the sandy banks and admire the falls. There’s more 4-wheel driving as we make our way to Jim Jim Falls where a walk through monsoon forest and over boulders takes us to the waterfall and plunge pool which are surrounded by 150-metre cliffs. Spend the afternoon taking in the sheer beauty of your spectacular surrounds before heading back to Darwin and your accommodation.Please note: Itinerary may change due to cultural reasons, seasonal changes, Operational logistics and accessibility. Waterfalls may be closed by park authorities due to water levels.
Litchfield Day Tour from Darwin: Waterfalls and Buley Rockhole
After your hotel pickup from your Darwin accommodation, travel south along the Stuart Highway towards Litchfield National Park.Upon arrival we will make a brief stop to see the magnificent Cathedral and Magnetic Termite Mounds. Here you’ll learn about their unique role in our Tropical Eco-system.Then on for a stop at Florence Falls. Florence Falls is a spectacular full flowing waterfall where you’ll have the opportunity to swim in the fresh natural waters.After taking time at Florence, we travel towards Buley Rockhole, a cascading flow of waterfalls, for a dip and swim. We will enjoy a freshly prepared picnic lunch at magnificent twin waterfalls of Wangi Falls. Here, you’ll be guided on a Bush walk and weather permitting, you’ll get a chance to swim in the luxurious waters, of the adjacent rock pool.At approximately 3pm you’ll depart the Park for the Adelaide River, where you will meet up with your Crocodile Cruise Skipper, for the Private Group Croc Spotting Experience.Your day is approximately 12 hours return.
Litchfield National Park Waterfalls Day Trip From Darwin Including Termite Mounds and Lunch
Pickups from Darwin based accommodation start at 7am before the group begins the journey out of Darwin. Your first stop is Charles Darwin National Park where you can enjoy a great view of Darwin's sun rise as you look back over the city. You’ll learn all about the city’s history and visit the old ammunition storage bunkers used in World War II. Continue driving south passing through Batchelor, an old uranium mining town, before arriving in Litchfield National Park. Stop at the intriguing Magnetic and Cathedral termite mounds; you’ll be able to see how the Magnetic termites align their mound with the magnetic north and observe the Cathedral termites known for building the largest mounds in the world. Then, put on your swimmers and head to the beautiful Florence Falls as well as Buley Rockhole for a refreshing swim and some lunch. Your final stop is Wangi Falls for one last swim before making the journey back to Darwin.