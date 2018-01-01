3-Day 4WD Small-Group Litchfield and Kakadu Camping Adventure

Day 1: Darwin - Litchfield National Park - Kakadu (L, D)Starting from your Darwin accommodation at approx. 7am you will journey to Litchfield National Park. Explore the waterfalls, spring-fed streams and rugged sandstone escarpments of Litchfield National Park. Discover intriguing cathedral and magnetic termite mounds and swim, hike and explore Florence and Wangi Falls and enjoy a picnic lunch. Continue along Marrakai Road before joining the Old Jim Jim Road deep into Kakadu National Park. Traveling past billabongs and traversing water crossings bringing ample opportunity for wildlife spotting. Arrive at camp with comfortable permanent tents at Cooinda and spend the night enjoying dinner and some stargazing. Overnight: camping accommodation at CooindaDay 2: Kakadu - Yellow Water Cruise, Nourlangie and Ubirr Art sites - Kakadu (B, L, D)A highlight at Kakadu National Park, the award winning Yellow Waters cruise is Aboriginal owned and showcases the spectacular billabong system home to some remarkable and diverse wildlife. Spotting crocodiles is one of the many wildlife viewing opportunities on this unique water system. Departing camp, travel to nearby Nourlangie Rock where you can see how local Aboriginal people lived in this area through changing times. After lunch visit the Bowali Visitor Centre. See the audio-visual presentations and Marrawuddi Gallery showcasing Aboriginal art by artists from within Kakadu and the wider region. later in the afternoon arrive at a significant Aboriginal art site of Ubirr, located within the East Alligator region of the park. Here you will view a wide range of ancient Aboriginal art which will be interpreted by your guide. Learn the story of the Rainbow Serpent and climb the Nadab Lookout for panoramic views over the floodplain and beyond. It’s time to find a quiet spot to watch the sunset over the Kakadu escarpment before making heading to our private and permanent campsite for the night. Overnight: camping accommodation in KakaduDay 3: Kakadu National Park – Darwin (B, L)Today the jewels of Kakadu National Park await. Departing early, travel to Twin and Jim Jim Falls. Explore Twin Falls Gorge which is accessed by 4-wheel drive track, a boat shuttle service and a rocky walking track and boardwalk. Once there relax on the sandy banks and admire the falls. There’s more 4-wheel driving as we make our way to Jim Jim Falls where a walk through monsoon forest and over boulders takes us to the waterfall and plunge pool which are surrounded by 150-metre cliffs. Spend the afternoon taking in the sheer beauty of your spectacular surrounds before heading back to Darwin and your accommodation.Please note: Itinerary may change due to cultural reasons, seasonal changes, Operational logistics and accessibility. Waterfalls may be closed by park authorities due to water levels.