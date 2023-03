Corroboree Rock, 51km from Alice Springs, is one of many strangely shaped dolomite outcrops scattered over the valley floor. Despite the name, it's doubtful the rock was ever used as a corroboree area, but it is associated with the Perentie Dreaming trail. The perentie lizard, Australia's largest, grows in excess of 2.5m and takes refuge within the area's rock falls. There's a short walking track (15 minutes) around the rock.

The car park is 1km along a sealed road off the Ross Hwy.