Just southwest of the Ross River Resort, a strictly 4WD-only track leads 11km south to N'Dhala Gorge. More than 5900 ancient Aboriginal rock carvings (some date back 10,000 years) and some rare endemic plants decorate a deep, narrow gorge, although the art isn't easy to spot. There's a small, exposed campground without reliable water. From the car park, there's a 1.5km (one hour) return walk to the gorge with some signposts to rock art walls.