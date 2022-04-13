Daly Waters
The tiny community of Daly Waters, on the traditional lands of the Jingili, is home to one of the NT's great outback pubs. It was an important staging post in the early days of aviation − Amy Johnson landed here on her epic flight from England to Australia in 1930. High on novelty value, it's worth the detour off the highway.
