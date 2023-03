Bring your binoculars − there are ludicrous numbers of waterbirds living at the fecund green Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve. The dam walls are closed to walkers (crocs), but there are a couple of nature walks (2.2km and 3.6km) through the forest and woodlands. Bird numbers are highest between December and July. The turn-off for the reserve is about 15km southeast along the Arnhem Hwy from Humpty Doo.