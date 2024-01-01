Adelaide River Crossing

Northern Territory

LoginSave

The Arnhem Highway crosses the Adelaide River here, and it's from the murky waters of this river that large crocs are tempted to jump for camera-wielding tourists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Territory Wildlife Park

    Territory Wildlife Park

    23.67 MILES

    This excellent park showcases the best of Top End Aussie wildlife. Pride of place must go to the aquarium, where a clear walk-through tunnel puts you…

  • Mary River National Park

    Mary River National Park

    25.53 MILES

    If Mary River National Park were anywhere else, it would be considered a top-notch wildlife-destination, with barramundi fishing, pretty landscapes, an…

  • Djukbinj National Park

    Djukbinj National Park

    9.78 MILES

    Flood plains and billabongs make for good birdwatching at this pretty park 80km southeast of Darwin off the Arnhem Hwy. This was once the hunting grounds…

  • Berry Springs Nature Park

    Berry Springs Nature Park

    23.04 MILES

    This wonderful waterhole is the closest to Darwin and very popular with locals. It's a beautiful series of spring-fed swimming holes shaded by paperbarks…

  • Bird Billabong

    Bird Billabong

    24.59 MILES

    Just off the Arnhem Hwy a few kilometres before Mary River Crossing, if you're coming from the west, is this back-flow billabong, filled by creeks flowing…

  • Window on the Wetlands Visitor Centre

    Window on the Wetlands Visitor Centre

    1.36 MILES

    Three kilometres past the Fogg Dam turn-off, east along the Arnhem Hwy, is this dashing-looking structure full of displays explaining the wetland…

  • Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve

    Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve

    6.64 MILES

    Bring your binoculars − there are ludicrous numbers of waterbirds living at the fecund green Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve. The dam walls are closed to…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Territory attractions

2. Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve

6.64 MILES

Bring your binoculars − there are ludicrous numbers of waterbirds living at the fecund green Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve. The dam walls are closed to…

3. Djukbinj National Park

9.78 MILES

Flood plains and billabongs make for good birdwatching at this pretty park 80km southeast of Darwin off the Arnhem Hwy. This was once the hunting grounds…

4. Berry Springs Nature Park

23.04 MILES

This wonderful waterhole is the closest to Darwin and very popular with locals. It's a beautiful series of spring-fed swimming holes shaded by paperbarks…

5. Territory Wildlife Park

23.67 MILES

This excellent park showcases the best of Top End Aussie wildlife. Pride of place must go to the aquarium, where a clear walk-through tunnel puts you…

6. Bird Billabong

24.59 MILES

Just off the Arnhem Hwy a few kilometres before Mary River Crossing, if you're coming from the west, is this back-flow billabong, filled by creeks flowing…

7. Mary River National Park

25.53 MILES

If Mary River National Park were anywhere else, it would be considered a top-notch wildlife-destination, with barramundi fishing, pretty landscapes, an…