The Arnhem Highway crosses the Adelaide River here, and it's from the murky waters of this river that large crocs are tempted to jump for camera-wielding tourists.
Adelaide River Crossing
Northern Territory
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.67 MILES
This excellent park showcases the best of Top End Aussie wildlife. Pride of place must go to the aquarium, where a clear walk-through tunnel puts you…
25.53 MILES
If Mary River National Park were anywhere else, it would be considered a top-notch wildlife-destination, with barramundi fishing, pretty landscapes, an…
9.78 MILES
Flood plains and billabongs make for good birdwatching at this pretty park 80km southeast of Darwin off the Arnhem Hwy. This was once the hunting grounds…
23.04 MILES
This wonderful waterhole is the closest to Darwin and very popular with locals. It's a beautiful series of spring-fed swimming holes shaded by paperbarks…
24.59 MILES
Just off the Arnhem Hwy a few kilometres before Mary River Crossing, if you're coming from the west, is this back-flow billabong, filled by creeks flowing…
Window on the Wetlands Visitor Centre
1.36 MILES
Three kilometres past the Fogg Dam turn-off, east along the Arnhem Hwy, is this dashing-looking structure full of displays explaining the wetland…
6.64 MILES
Bring your binoculars − there are ludicrous numbers of waterbirds living at the fecund green Fogg Dam Conservation Reserve. The dam walls are closed to…
25.88 MILES
An emerald-green billabong, with BBQ area nearby.
