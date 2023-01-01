If Mary River National Park were anywhere else, it would be considered a top-notch wildlife-destination, with barramundi fishing, pretty landscapes, an interesting history, good birdlife, saltwater crocodiles and paperbark-fringed swamps. Instead, it sits in the shadow of Kakadu, which does, of course, have its advantages. Focal points include Bird Billabong, Mary River Billabong and Corroboree Billabong, and there's a handful of camp sites offset by luxury retreats.