Flood plains and billabongs make for good birdwatching at this pretty park 80km southeast of Darwin off the Arnhem Hwy. This was once the hunting grounds for the Limilngan people, who now comanage the park, and the waterbirds here can be epic in numbers, especially the magpie geese. There are lookouts at Scotts Creek, Little Sister Billabong and Twin Billabong, and a picnic area at Calf Billabong. The park is often closed or otherwise inaccessible from December to March due to heavy rains.

In addition to waterbirds, keep an eye out for the rather handsome blue-winged kookaburra.