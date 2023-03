Just off the Arnhem Hwy a few kilometres before Mary River Crossing, if you're coming from the west, is this back-flow billabong, filled by creeks flowing off the nearby Mt Bundy Hill during the Wet. It's 4km off the highway and accessible by 2WD year-round. The scenic loop walk (4.5km, two hours) passes through tropical woodlands, with a backdrop of Mt Bundy granite rocks.