Chances are Sydney will be your introduction to Australia's east coast and there simply isn't a better one. The city’s spectacular harbour setting, sun-kissed beaches and sophisticated sheen make it unique in Australia, and its outdoorsy population endows it with a confident charm that every city yearns for but few achieve.

It would be reasonable to assume that the areas surrounding Sydney would be content to bask in the reflected and undeniably golden glow of the metropolis, but that’s not the case. Each has its own delights. The Blue Mountains offer magnificent bush-clad vistas and opportunities to snuggle in front of log fires; Newcastle has surf beaches in profusion; the Royal National Park offers spectacular coastal walking and top beaches; and the Hunter Valley has leafy country roads scattered with producers of fine wine, chocolate and cheese. The broader region is home to world-class restaurants that rival even those in the big smoke.