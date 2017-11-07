3-Hour Sea Turtle Snorkeling Experience in Byron Bay

Please arrive at the Byron Bay Dive Centre at selected departure time. A free snorkel lessons is offered in the on-site heated pool to those of you without a lot of experience or wanting to get acquainted with the equipment before heading out to Julian Rocks. These lessons start 30-minutes prior to the meeting time, let your local operator know if you would like to book in for this. Please note that all snorkel tour participants must be able to swim and be comfortable in the water. Before reaching Julian Rocks, one of Australia’s most spectacular dive and snorkel sites you will watch a safety briefing video, be provided with snorkel, mask, fins and wet suit by one of our friendly crew and instructed where to leave your bags, valuable items and personal belongings. Journey out to The Pass, where the boats are launched to take you on a very short (5-10 minute) boat ride out to the snorkeling destination. Keep an eye out for dolphins and whales (June to November) on the boat ride!Once you reach Julian Rocks, your skipper will give you a briefing showing you the best spot to snorkel! You can then enjoy up to 1-hour in the water snorkeling with three different species of sea turtle, an assortment of rays including mantas, hard and soft corals, friendly wobbegong sharks and over four hundred different species of fish. Whilst snorkeling you are supervised by qualified dive staff who will ensure you get the most from your trip to Julian Rocks Marine Reserve. On your return to the dive shop you can have a hot shower before the dive crew help you identify some of the creatures you saw.