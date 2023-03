McVitty Grove Estate has cellar-door sales of its Cuttaway Hill and Tractorless Vineyard labels, as well as a farm shop and a licensed cafe (tapas $15 to $23, mains $26 to $34). It scores bonus points for its stunning views, and there's also a decent children's menu.

A couple of other wineries and a gin and whiskey distillery along the same rural road make it a good destination on weekends.