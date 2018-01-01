Welcome to Lord Howe Island
Rising from the Pacific a remote 600km from the New South Wales mainland, little Lord Howe's tropical, World Heritage–listed beauty is under the radar given the jaw-dropping spectacle of this former volcano that you see as you fly in. It looks like a Bond villain's lair with two lofty mountains overlooking an idyllic lagoon, perfect crescents of beach and a verdant rainforest-y interior criss-crossed with walking trails.
Lord Howe's isolation and comparatively recent appearance – it was formed by hot-spot volcanic activity around seven million years ago – lends it a unique ecology, with many plant and insect species found only here. Birds rule the roost, with nesting terns noisily present and the eerie cries of muttonbirds in their burrows punctuating the night. Ongoing ecological projects are seeking to remove introduced species.
The island's restricted accommodation and flight capacity mean that a visit here doesn't come cheap, but relaxation is guaranteed with limited internet and no mobile signal.