Seven kilometres southwest of Blackheath, this offers super vistas from the edge of the Shipley Plateau out over the Megalong Valley.
Hargraves Lookout
Blue Mountains
5.81 MILES
The Blue Mountains' essential sight is a rocky trio called the Three Sisters. Just an hour outside of Sydney, they stand at over 2953ft (900m) and a…
16.14 MILES
Far from other Blue Mountains attractions, the limestone Jenolan Caves is one of the most extensive, accessible and complex systems in the world – a vast…
5.55 MILES
Echo Point's clifftop viewing platform offers a magical prospect of the area's most essential sight, a rocky trio called the Three Sisters, sacred to the…
11.77 MILES
Part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, this vast national park has over 140km of walking trails.
6.9 MILES
Southeast of Leura, this sharp, triangular outcrop narrows to a dramatic lookout with sheer cliffs on each side. It's much, much quieter than Katoomba's…
4.74 MILES
From Leura, it’s only 2km to Katoomba, the region’s main town, whose often misty steep streets are lined with art-deco buildings. The population here is…
8.01 MILES
The falls that lend the town its name launch a plume of spray over a 300m drop. This is the starting point of several walking tracks that delve into the…
5.23 MILES
Signposted 4km from the highway in Blackheath, this lookout presents a magnificent perspective of sandstone cliffs dropping to the valley and canyon below…
3.73 MILES
From Blackheath, the next town on the highway past Katoomba, you can enjoy amazing views from a series of impressive clifftop lookouts. Crowds here aren’t…
2. Blue Mountains Cultural Centre
4.66 MILES
It's a captivating experience to walk through the main display here, with a satellite image of the Blue Mountains beneath your feet, mountain scenery…
4.74 MILES
4.92 MILES
This long-time favourite, the Blue Mountains' most touristy attraction, offers spectacular views. Ride the glass-floored Skyway gondola across the gorge…
5.18 MILES
This popular lookout is a focal point for visitors to Blackheath. It offers great views up the valley of the Grose River, with an interesting explanatory…
5.23 MILES
5.48 MILES
Formerly providing a light introduction to Aboriginal culture, this popular attraction near Echo Point has disappointingly now focused its regular 30…
5.55 MILES
