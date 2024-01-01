Hargraves Lookout

Blue Mountains

Seven kilometres southwest of Blackheath, this offers super vistas from the edge of the Shipley Plateau out over the Megalong Valley.

  • Landscape with forest and mountains at sunset, Katoomba, Australia

    Three Sisters

    5.81 MILES

    The Blue Mountains' essential sight is a rocky trio called the Three Sisters. Just an hour outside of Sydney, they stand at over 2953ft (900m) and a…

  • Woman looks at the water pool in River Cave at the Jenolan Caves at the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia.

    Jenolan Caves

    16.14 MILES

    Far from other Blue Mountains attractions, the limestone Jenolan Caves is one of the most extensive, accessible and complex systems in the world – a vast…

  • Blue Mountains, Australia - May 1, 2016: People at observation deck at Echo point lookout with view of famous Three Sisters mountains and Blue Mountains eucalyptus forest

    Echo Point

    5.55 MILES

    Echo Point's clifftop viewing platform offers a magical prospect of the area's most essential sight, a rocky trio called the Three Sisters, sacred to the…

  • Check more photo in www.facebook.com/mondayfoto

    Blue Mountains National Park

    11.77 MILES

    Part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, this vast national park has over 140km of walking trails.

  • Sublime Point

    Sublime Point

    6.9 MILES

    Southeast of Leura, this sharp, triangular outcrop narrows to a dramatic lookout with sheer cliffs on each side. It's much, much quieter than Katoomba's…

  • Boy and girl having a date in Blue Mountain

    Katoomba

    4.74 MILES

    From Leura, it’s only 2km to Katoomba, the region’s main town, whose often misty steep streets are lined with art-deco buildings. The population here is…

  • Wentworth Falls Reserve

    Wentworth Falls Reserve

    8.01 MILES

    The falls that lend the town its name launch a plume of spray over a 300m drop. This is the starting point of several walking tracks that delve into the…

  • Evans Lookout

    Evans Lookout

    5.23 MILES

    Signposted 4km from the highway in Blackheath, this lookout presents a magnificent perspective of sandstone cliffs dropping to the valley and canyon below…

1. Blackheath

3.73 MILES

From Blackheath, the next town on the highway past Katoomba, you can enjoy amazing views from a series of impressive clifftop lookouts. Crowds here aren’t…

2. Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

4.66 MILES

It's a captivating experience to walk through the main display here, with a satellite image of the Blue Mountains beneath your feet, mountain scenery…

4. Scenic World

4.92 MILES

This long-time favourite, the Blue Mountains' most touristy attraction, offers spectacular views. Ride the glass-floored Skyway gondola across the gorge…

5. Govetts Leap Lookout

5.18 MILES

This popular lookout is a focal point for visitors to Blackheath. It offers great views up the valley of the Grose River, with an interesting explanatory…

7. Waradah Australian Centre

5.48 MILES

Formerly providing a light introduction to Aboriginal culture, this popular attraction near Echo Point has disappointingly now focused its regular 30…

