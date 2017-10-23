Welcome to Australian Capital Territory
Effectively the ACT is just Greater Canberra, along with a chunk of mountainous wilderness to the south (which provides that all-important water source). Come here to explore Australia's interesting little capital, and perhaps take a walk in the bush while you're at it.
Top experiences in Australian Capital Territory
Recent articles
Australian Capital Territory activities
Australian Institute of Sport: The AIS Tour
Your tour starts at the AIS Visitor Centre, where you'll meet your guide for your immersion into athletics in Australia. Learn about sports in a hands-on way with Sportex, an educational and engaging sports experience where you can try wheelchair basketball, virtual downhill skiing, rock climbing, football penalty shootouts, and more. Sportex is included as part of every AIS tour. Try out a selection of interactive activities such as testing your accuracy, speed, and strength with the ball-skills tester or reaction timer, plus explore educational exhibits such as the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Heroes and Legends, and Sports Science.
Canberra Hot Air Balloon Flight at Sunrise
Your flight experience begins early in the morning at the Hyatt Hotel, centrally located on Commonwealth Ave, a two minute walk from Parliament House.You'll meet just before dawn as this is the best time to fly. From the Hyatt you are taken to the launch site. It takes around 20-25 minutes for the balloon to be inflated and standing upright ready for boarding. You are welcome to help with the setup of the balloon or simply stand back and take photos as your aircraft takes shape and comes to life.Dawn lift-off! As the new day dawns, you will ascend into the sky in your colourful balloon. Your balloon will float gently along the breeze, whilst in your basket you will feel completely secure with very little sensation of movement. During your flight you may find yourself drifting just above the treetops then moments later effortlessly ascending to heights of 2000-feet or more.Photography from the balloon is encouraged and you will be rewarded with stunning shots of Canberra, providing you with years of fond memories.After approximately one hour you will be greeted by your ground crew as you touch back down to earth. The balloon is packed away with lots of laughs, then you hop back into one of the vehicles and return to the Canberra Hyatt. Enjoy a glass of Australian sparkling wine as you are presented with a commemorative flight certificate as part of our traditional ballooning celebration.
Canberra 3infun Pass: Sport Institute, Mini Gardens, Questacon
Whether you want to size yourself up against some of Australia’s elite athletes at the Australian Institute of Sport, venture into the delightful miniature world of Cockington Green Gardens or try your hand at some of the 200 exhibits and experiences at Questacon, 3infun is serious fun for all ages.The Australian Institute of Sport (The AIS)Australia's premier elite sports precinct. A place that cannot be found anywhere else in Australia. Throughout, the year, the AIS opens its doors to over 200,000 visitors from Australia and overseas. Only minutes from Canberra's CBD with plenty of free car and coach parking, the AIS is set amongst 65 hectares of native bushland and offers an insight into Australia's sporting past and a window into its future. Discover Australia's sporting powerhouse. Sport is Australia's passion, so get into the spirit and find out what it takes to become a high perfomance athlete with a behind-the-scenes tour of the AIS, where the country's best athletes train.Cockington Green GardensVenture into the delightful and fascinating display of meticulously crafted miniature buildings featuring more than 30 different countries, set within beautifully landscaped gardens. Then complete your visit by taking a ride on the ever popular Miniature Steam Train.Questacon – The National Science and Technology CentreAt Questacon – The National Science and Technology Centre, you'll experience science in extraordinary ways. There's something for everyone in Questacon's eight galleries. Bend your mind and muscle in Excite@Q as you free fall down a six metre slide, challenge a robot to a game of air hockey or test your reflex speed against a friend. Inspire your inner scientist with Q Lab's ever-changing array of intriguing experiments, explosive demonstrations and interesting displays. The youngest scientists will enjoy Mini Q as they play, discover and learn in a gallery specifically for 0-6 year olds. No visit is complete without watching or starring in a Spectacular Science Show, presented each day. With over 200 interactive exhits to explore, at Questacon you'll discover the smarter way to have fun.
National Museum of Australia: Ultimate Museum Experience
The National Museum of Australia is where Australia's stories come alive. Located on the shores of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, the Museum's stunning architecture provides an extraordinary place to explore the rich and diverse stories of Australia and its people. Get to know the real, the treasured, the surprising and the inspirational objects from Australian history. See some of the nation's most popular and important objects all in one place, from Phar Lap's heart and the Holden Prototype No.1 to bark paintings and ochre used by Aboriginal artists over 50,000 years ago. Striking building and architecture - The National Museum of Australia opened in 2001 in a building designed by Melbourne architects Ashton Raggatt McDougall and Peckvonhartel, following an international design competition. The building reflects the many intertwined stories that make up Australia’s history.
National Museum of Australia: First Australian Tour
The National Museum of Australia is where Australia's stories come alive, the Museum opened in 2001 in a building designed by Melbourne architects Ashton Raggatt McDougall and Peckvonhartel, following an international design competition. Located on the shores of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin, the Museum's stunning architecture provides an extraordinary place to explore the rich and diverse stories of Australia and its people. Get to know the real, the treasured, the surprising and the inspirational objects from Australian history. It is a place that celebrates Australia’s people and culture of storytelling. See some of the nation’s most popular and important objects all in one place: from Phar Lap’s heart and the Holden Prototype No.1 to bark paintings and ochre used by Aboriginal artists over 50,000 years ago.Our guides are highly knowledgeable about the Museum and can explain the history and stories behind the objects on display in the galleries. Our guides provide interpretive tours, designed to enhance the visitor experience and facilitate questions and conversations on subjects of interest. Guided tours make the most of everything your guests will see and experience at the National Museum.
National Museum of Australia: Museum Highlight Tour
Striking building and architectureThe National Museum of Australia opened in 2001 in a building designed by Melbourne architects Ashton Raggatt McDougall and Peckvonhartel, following an international design competition. The building reflects the many intertwined stories that make up Australia’s history. One of these tangled threads is represented in the dramatic orange loop that rises 30 metres above the Museum’s entrance. The building design won the prestigious Blueprint Architecture Award for the world’s Best New Public Building of the Year in 2001. During your visit to the National Museum of Australia, you also have the opportunity to discover where Australia's stories come alive. Located on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin in the centre of Canberra, the Museum's stunning architecture offers an extraordinary place to explore the rich and diverse stories of Australia and its people. Explore the Museum's permanent galleries and see some of the nation's most popular and important objects all in one place.