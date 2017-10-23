Canberra 3infun Pass: Sport Institute, Mini Gardens, Questacon

Whether you want to size yourself up against some of Australia’s elite athletes at the Australian Institute of Sport, venture into the delightful miniature world of Cockington Green Gardens or try your hand at some of the 200 exhibits and experiences at Questacon, 3infun is serious fun for all ages.The Australian Institute of Sport (The AIS)Australia's premier elite sports precinct. A place that cannot be found anywhere else in Australia. Throughout, the year, the AIS opens its doors to over 200,000 visitors from Australia and overseas. Only minutes from Canberra's CBD with plenty of free car and coach parking, the AIS is set amongst 65 hectares of native bushland and offers an insight into Australia's sporting past and a window into its future. Discover Australia's sporting powerhouse. Sport is Australia's passion, so get into the spirit and find out what it takes to become a high perfomance athlete with a behind-the-scenes tour of the AIS, where the country's best athletes train.Cockington Green GardensVenture into the delightful and fascinating display of meticulously crafted miniature buildings featuring more than 30 different countries, set within beautifully landscaped gardens. Then complete your visit by taking a ride on the ever popular Miniature Steam Train.Questacon – The National Science and Technology CentreAt Questacon – The National Science and Technology Centre, you'll experience science in extraordinary ways. There's something for everyone in Questacon's eight galleries. Bend your mind and muscle in Excite@Q as you free fall down a six metre slide, challenge a robot to a game of air hockey or test your reflex speed against a friend. Inspire your inner scientist with Q Lab's ever-changing array of intriguing experiments, explosive demonstrations and interesting displays. The youngest scientists will enjoy Mini Q as they play, discover and learn in a gallery specifically for 0-6 year olds. No visit is complete without watching or starring in a Spectacular Science Show, presented each day. With over 200 interactive exhits to explore, at Questacon you'll discover the smarter way to have fun.